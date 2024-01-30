After pausing funding to UNRWA, Canada will send another $40M in aid for Gaza

Canada is sending another $40 million in aid to organizations that are helping Palestinians in Gaza after pausing funding to the UN's relief agency in the region. Palestinians arrive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offensive in the nearby city of Khan Younis on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fatima Shbair

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2024 9:56 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 10:12 am.

OTTAWA — Canada is sending another $40 million in aid to organizations that are helping Palestinians in Gaza after pausing funding to the UN’s relief agency in the region.

The funding will go to groups including the World Food Program, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Canada suspended funding to UNRWA, the UN agency that supports Palestinians in Gaza, in response to allegations that its staff played a role in the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7. 

That came after international outcry when the agency’s director fired staff members suspected of being involved in the attack.

The nature of their alleged involvement has not been made clear. 

Canada has committed $100 million to humanitarian aid in Gaza so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

23m ago

Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner
Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner

Designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to reports by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network. https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/status/1752338946137473039 Turner,...

5m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

2h ago

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

15h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

18h ago

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

19h ago

