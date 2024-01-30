An auction of Nelson Mandela’s possessions is suspended as South Africa fights to keep them

FILE - Nelson Mandela wears a pin-striped suit during victory celebration in Johannesburg, on May 2, 1994. The planned auction of dozens of artifacts belonging to Nelson Mandela has been suspended pending a court application to completely halt it, the body that protects South Africa's cultural heritage said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/John Parkin, File) AP1994

By Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 11:28 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 11:43 am.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The planned auction of dozens of artifacts belonging to Nelson Mandela has been suspended pending a court application to completely halt it, the body that protects South Africa’s cultural heritage said Tuesday.

The online auction had been scheduled by New York-based Guernsey’s auction house on Feb. 24, in conjunction with Dr Makaziwe Mandela, the eldest daughter of the anti-apartheid icon and South Africa’s first democratically elected president who died in 2013.

It had received widespread criticism from the public and the South African government, which is supporting a court application by the South African Heritage Resources Agency, or SAHRA, to appeal an earlier court judgment that gave the auction the go-ahead.

Items listed for the auction include Mandela’s iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses and “Madiba” shirts, personal letters he wrote from prison, as well as a blanket gifted to him by former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

A champagne cooler that was a present from former U.S. President Bill Clinton was also on the list, with bidding for it starting at $24,000. Also among the items is Mandela’s “book” — his identification document following his 1993 release from prison.

On its website, Guernsey’s described the planned auction as “nothing short of remarkable,” and said that proceeds would be used for the building of the Mandela Memorial Garden in Qunu, the village where he is buried.

A note on the auctioneers’ website on Tuesday indicated that the auction had been suspended without providing any further details.

SAHRA said in statement that the suspension is a result of its engagement with Dr. Mandela and the auction house.

“SAHRA welcomes the decision by Guernsey’s Auction House to suspend the auction,” the agency said.

The agency is awaiting the outcome of an application for leave to appeal the decision by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to let the auction go ahead, dismissing an interdict by the agency in December last year.

The agency argues that the items to be auctioned are the country’s cultural heritage artifacts and should be preserved for future generations instead of being sold to the highest bidder.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

2h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

1h ago

Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards
Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes. The Toronto...

19m ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

2h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

1h ago

Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards
Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes. The Toronto...

19m ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.

17h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

19h ago

More Videos