B.C. Health Minister says investment in nuclear medicine will expand cancer care

The British Columbia government is spending more than $50 million to advance nuclear medicine, to operate imaging equipment for cancer diagnosis and to expand research. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2024 4:16 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 4:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government is spending $32 million in advancement of nuclear medicine, to operate imaging equipment for cancer diagnosis and to expand research. 

The announcement comes just two years after a worldwide shortage of isotopes used in medical imaging machines that detect and monitor cancers. 

Health Minister Adrian Dix says construction is underway in Vancouver for a $21-million cyclotron and radiopharmacy laboratory to increase the production of radioactive isotopes, used in equipment that conducts PET and CT scans. 

Dix says the the equipment is a “critical tool” in fighting cancer and will help to ensure all patients in B.C. have “timely access” to the care they need.

The expanded access is part of B.C.’s 10-year cancer-care plan, and with a growing and aging population, Dix says the demand for cancer-care services is surging. 

Another $11 million in funding will go to the Triumf research centre, located at the University of B.C., to advance research in nuclear medicine.

Nigel Smith, CEO of the Triumf facility, says establishing expertise in cyclotron operations and isotope research “will have a profound impact in improving care for B.C. patients and positioning our province as the driving force in Canada’s nuclear medicine research ecosystem.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

3h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

3h ago

Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects
Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects

Toyota Canada Inc. has reissued an urgent "Do not drive" warning for about 7,300 cars as part of a decade-old campaign to remind customers their vehicles may have a defective Takata airbag. Phillip...

2h ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

5h ago

Top Stories

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

3h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

3h ago

Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects
Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects

Toyota Canada Inc. has reissued an urgent "Do not drive" warning for about 7,300 cars as part of a decade-old campaign to remind customers their vehicles may have a defective Takata airbag. Phillip...

2h ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

14m ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.

22h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.
More Videos