All eyes on London as NHL players expected to surrender to police

In today’s Big Story Podcast, on Sunday, hockey player Alex Formenton surrendered himself to police in London, Ont., in relation to a sexual assault that is alleged to have occurred after a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018. And he won’t be the only player to do so. In total, five former members of the Canadian World Junior hockey team are expected to be charged in connection with the incident.

Laura Robinson is an investigative reporter and the author of Crossing the Line: Violence and Sexual Assault in Canada’s National Sport. She says the criminal charges are bringing international attention to an incident that Hockey Canada had previously tried to sweep under the rug.

“They were just going to go on with their multi-million dollar lives, basically, their professional hockey player lives, with no consequences whatsoever,” says Robinson.

What will happen when this trial becomes the focus of the hockey world? Is this just the beginning of a wave of accusations and arrests? Will real change come? Or will hockey close ranks and fight back?