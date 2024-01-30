Celine Dion doc on Stiff Person Syndrome heads to Prime Video

Celine Dion says she’s determined to not let a rare neurological disorder define her and hopes an upcoming documentary about her experience can help others.

The superstar made the comments as Amazon MGM Studios announced that “I Am: Celine Dion” will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

It’s described as an “intimate exploration” of the Grammy Award-winning singer’s private life and diagnosis with stiff person syndrome, a progressive illness that can cause muscle rigidity and painful spasms.

Dion says the last couple of years have been “such a challenge” and that she invited cameras into her life to raise awareness of the condition and help others who share the illness.

The documentary, produced by Sony Music Vision, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films, was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, known for documentaries “The Final Inch” and “Beware the Slenderman.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said Tuesday in a statement.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

