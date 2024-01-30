Colorado police chief on leave pending criminal case after reported rapes during party at his house

FILE - An empty newspaper rack for the Ouray County Plaindealer is shown here, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Ouray, Colo. Nearly all copies of the small-town Colorado newspaper were stolen from racks on the same day it published a story about charges being filed over rapes alleged to have occurred at an underage drinking party at the police chief's house while the chief was asleep. On Monday, Jan. 29, the city of Ouray announced that Police Chief Jeff Wood was placed on paid administrative leave after charges were filed in the case of a 17-year-old girl who reported being raped by more than one person during the underage party at the chief's house in May 2023. (Mike Wiggins/Ouray County Plaindealer via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 5:11 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 5:27 pm.

OURAY, Colo. (AP) — A southwestern Colorado police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave after charges were filed against three men in the case of a 17-year-old girl who reported being raped by more than one person during a party at the chief’s house.

The city of Ouray announced Monday that Police Chief Jeff Wood would remain on leave “pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.” Wood does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.

Felony sexual assault charges were filed against the men, including a relative of the chief, for alleged actions during the May 2023 party at Wood’s house where drugs and alcohol were used, according to court records. Wood was reportedly asleep during the party.

The defendants were ages 17, 18 and 19 at the time, records said.

The charges became widely known when a man stole nearly every copy of the Ouray County Plaindealer from newspaper racks on Jan. 18, the day it published a story about the case.

The man, who is not related to anyone in law enforcement or the defendants, was cited for the thefts. In social media posts, he said he was trying to protect the victim.

Sgt. Gary Ray has been named acting police chief, the city said.

The Associated Press

