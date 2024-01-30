Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region.

On Jan. 24, authorities were called to a theatre in the area of Hwy. 7 and East Beaver Creek in Richmond Hill after an employee arrived for work and found the windows had been shot at.

The same day, police responded to a similar call at a theatre in the area of Hwy. 7 and Weston Road in Vaughan.

Multiple suspects are connected to both shootings in York Region and similar shootings at movie theatres in Toronto and Peel Region on the same night.

It’s believed the incidents were targeted, with police noting that no injuries were reported and the cinemas were closed at the time of the shootings.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for information or dashcam footage.