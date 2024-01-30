Elon Musk says the first human has received an implant from Neuralink, but other details are scant

FILE - Elon Musk appears at an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, on Nov. 2, 2023. According to Musk, the first human received an implant from his computer-brain interface company Neuralink over the weekend. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Wyatte Grantham-philips And Laura Ungar, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 10:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — According to Elon Musk, the first human received an implant from his computer-brain interface company Neuralink over the weekend.

In a Monday post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Musk said that the patient received the implant the day prior and was “recovering well.” He added that “initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

The billionaire, who co-founded Neuralink, did not provide additional details about the patient. When Neuralink announced in September that it would begin recruiting people, the company said it was searching for individuals with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Neuralink reposted Musk’s Monday post on X, but did not publish any additional statements acknowledging the human implant. The company did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment Tuesday.

The Associated Press also reached out to The Food and Drug Administration for comment.

Neuralink’s device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires going directly into the brain. In its September announcement, Neuralink said the wires would be surgically placed in a region of the brain that controls movement intention. The initial goal of the so-called brain computer interface is to give people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.

In a separate Monday post on X, Musk said that the first Neuralink product is called “Telepathy” — which, he said, will enable users to control their phones or computers “just by thinking.” He added that intial users would be those who have lost use of their limbs.

It’s unclear how well this device or similar interfaces will ultimately work, or how safe they might be. Clinical trials are designed to collect data on safety and effectiveness.

Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking the nervous system to computers, efforts aimed at helping treat brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries and other applications. There are more than 40 brain computer interface trials underway, according to clinicaltrials.gov.

___

Laura Ungar contributed to this report from Columbia, Missouri.

Wyatte Grantham-philips And Laura Ungar, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

27m ago

Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner
Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner

Designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to reports by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network. https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/status/1752338946137473039 Turner,...

8m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

27m ago

Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner
Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner

Designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to reports by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network. https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/status/1752338946137473039 Turner,...

8m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

15h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

18h ago

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

19h ago

More Videos