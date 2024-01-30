Elton John and Bernie Taupin to receive the 2024 Gershwin Prize for pop music

FILE - British pop idol Elton John appears with his lyricist Bernie Taupin in London on March 5, 1973. (AP Photo/John Glanvill, File)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 7:34 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 7:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The songwriters who gave us “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” will add to their stuffed awards shelf later this year when Elton John and Bernie Taupin are awarded the Gershwin Prize.

The Library of Congress said Tuesday that songwriter-performer John and lyricist Taupin will receive the library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, called by the institution “one of the great songwriting duos of all time.”

They will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., on March 20. PBS will air portions of it on April 8.

“Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement.

Their hits include “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” “Bennie and The Jets” and “Crocodile Rock.” John has retired from touring.

The prize, named after Jazz Age songwriters George and Ira Gershwin, is described as the “nation’s highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music.”

Taupin was in many ways the Ira to John’s George Gershwin, a lyricist who liked to tell stories with his words, whether giving “a mohair suit, electric boots” to “Bennie and the Jets” or calling Marilyn Monroe — and later Princess Diana — “A Candle in the Wind.” John was the showman, pounding his piano and famous for impressive melodic hooks and elaborate costumes.

Past recipients include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett,Lionel Richie,Joni Mitchell, Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Garth Brooks.

“I’ve been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us,” John said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I’m so honored.”

“To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept,” Taupin said in a statement.

Taupin and John were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992. In 2023, John inducted Taupin into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. John this month achieved EGOT status after winning an Emmy for “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

