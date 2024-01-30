France’s new prime minister vows to defend farmers and restore authority in schools

French far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen reacts during the speech of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the National Assembly, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 in Paris.

By Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 1:55 pm.

PARIS (AP) — France’s new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal vowed Tuesday to boost employment, restore authority in the country’s schools and support workers including farmers who have been protesting for days over their eroding incomes.

Three weeks after he was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron as France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister, Attal sought to meet people’s top concerns in a lively policy address to French lawmakers filled with announcements and promises. The speech alternatively drew applause from his supporters and noisy boos from the opposition benches.

“My priority is to boost employment,” he told the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament. Attal vowed to take action so that “work pays more” than “inactivity.”

“It’s nonsense that the unemployment rate remains at around 7% at a time when so many sectors are looking to hire throughout the country,” he said.

Attal, 34, said his government will take measures to encourage employers to better pay workers who earn the minimum salary. He promised tax cuts on middle-class households.

He also announced that jobless people who get a state-sponsored “solidarity income” will all be required to spend 15 hours per week in “activities” like job training or an internship, starting from next year.

“Nobody is asking for the right to be lazy in our country,” he said.

Attal expressed support for angry farmers, promising emergency cash aid and controls on imported food, in hopes that the moves will cool a protest movement that has seen tractors shut down highways across France and inspired similar actions around Europe.

The prime minister, who was previously education minister, made a point of detailing measures to restore authority at school.

He confirmed a plan to experiment with uniforms in some public schools as part of efforts to move the focus away from clothes and reduce school bullying and vowed to diminish the time children spend on screens.

He also announced the creation of a new “sentence of community service” for children under 16 who need to be sanctioned. “We need to get back to a clear principle: You break, you fix. You make it dirty, you clean. You defy authority, you learn to respect it,” he said.

Another measure for children who disobey rules is to offer parents to send them to a boarding school, with state financial and other support, he said.

Attal promised to “de-bureaucratize France” — or diminish the volume of red tape — to respond to criticism of farmers, employers and local officials about excessive bureaucracy.

To support the country’s struggling health care system, he said he will appoint a special envoy to “go abroad to find doctors who would be willing to come to France.” He also said his government will find a system to make patients pay if they take a medical appointment and don’t attend it, a measure much expected by doctors.

Urging the state to be “exemplary,” he asked his administration to experiment with a four-day week, in which employees who want to arrive earlier in the morning and leave later in the evening can get one additional day off every week, while working the same amount of time as others.

He also asked for working hours of cleaning people in administration offices to be scheduled at day time, not at night.

“To be French in 2024 is to live in a country” fighting for “stability, justice and peace,” he concluded.

“To be French in 2024 means being able to be prime minister while being openly gay” in a country that, 10 years ago, was divided over same-sex marriage, Attal added in reference to months of nationwide protests and wrenching debate before the law was adopted. “I see it as showing our country is moving forward.”

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press


5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

1h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

2h ago

Ontario plans major nuclear refurbishment to meet growing electricity demand
Ontario plans major nuclear refurbishment to meet growing electricity demand

Ontario Power Generation is moving ahead with a plan to extend the life of the aging Pickering Nuclear Generating Station by decades, as the province tries to secure more electricity supply in the face...

16m ago

Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects
Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects

Toyota Canada Inc. has reissued an urgent "Do not drive" warning for about 7,300 cars as part of a decade-old campaign to remind customers their vehicles may have a defective Takata airbag. Phillip...

1h ago

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn't clear. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

3h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.

20h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

22h ago

