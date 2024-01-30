If Trudeau’s Jamaican vacation was unacceptable, public would know: ethics watchdog

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2024 11:53 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 11:56 am.

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog is asking parliamentarians and the public to read between the lines about advice he gave to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before his recent holiday trip.

Konrad von Finckenstein told a House of Commons ethics committee today that under the Conflict of Interest Act, he can’t publicly disclose conversations he’s had with politicians.

But he says that if Trudeau’s stay at a family friend’s property in Jamaica had been unacceptable, it would’ve been recorded on his office’s website — and nothing is there.

Trudeau’s office said earlier this month that the family’s stay was offered at no cost, after saying earlier that they would be covering the cost of their accommodation.

The interim ethics commissioner says he’s not responsible for the prime minister’s spokesperson, and public office holders have always accepted his office’s advice.

The Conflict of Interest Act allows politicians to accept gifts and other advantages only from relatives or family friends with whom they have a well-documented close bond.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

1h ago

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

2h ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

42m ago

Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards
Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes. The Toronto...

21m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

1h ago

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

2h ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

42m ago

Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards
Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes. The Toronto...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.

17h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

19h ago

More Videos