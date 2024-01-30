Indonesian police arrest 3 Mexicans after a Turkish tourist is wounded in an armed robbery in Bali

Posted January 30, 2024 2:23 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 2:26 am.

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police said Tuesday they have arrested three Mexicans for alleged robbery on the resort island of Bali that left a tourist from Turkey badly wounded.

The arrests were made Saturday at a villa in Ungasan village of Badung district in Bali where the Mexican men had been staying since Dec. 7 as tourists, Bali Police spokesperson Jansen Avitus Panjaitan said.

The three men who were arrested and a fourth Mexican man broke into a villa near the popular tourist spot of Kuta last week after pointing their guns at a security guard and forcing him to surrender, Panjaitan said.

The four men armed with three guns sprayed bullets toward several guests who ran out of the villa for safety. The suspects stole U.S. dollars and Indonesian currency worth about $5,900 from the villa, and shot a 39-year-old Turkish man in his stomach, left hand and left back chest, police said.

The suspects planned the robbery by preparing guns and surveilling the targeted villa, police said.

Surveillance camera recordings and witness accounts led police to the four Mexican suspects, one who was still being sought and three who were paraded at the news conference wearing handcuffs and orange vests.

