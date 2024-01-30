Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of 1st-degree murder, faces direct indictment

Insp. Simon James of York Regional Police speaks to the media during a press conference regarding the case of an Ontario man accused of selling a deadly substance online, in Mississauga, Ont, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Police say Kenneth Law of Mississauga sold sodium nitrite online to individuals at risk of suicide. Photo by Arlyn McAdorey/CP/ABACAPRESS.COM

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 4:17 pm.

The case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment. 

Kenneth Law is charged with 14 counts of both first-degree murder as well as counselling and aiding suicide. 

Law appeared by video feed in court today where the prosecutors confirmed the attorney general had decided to proceed by direct indictment, sending the case directly to trial in Superior Court without a preliminary inquiry.

A preliminary inquiry is typically used to determine whether the Crown has assembled enough evidence against an accused to proceed to trial. 

Law will make an appearance in Superior Court on Thursday afternoon. 

His lawyer said last week that Law would plead not guilty.

Police have said all charges against Law relate to the same 14 alleged victims, who were between the ages of 16 and 36 and died in communities across Ontario.

Investigators have alleged that Law, 58, ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

They believe more than 1,200 packages were sent out globally, and about 160 were sent in Canada.

