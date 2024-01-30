NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers

Lawyers for New Jersey Devils forward, Michael McLeod, and Calgary Flames forward, Dillon Dube, say they have both been charged with sexual assault in connection to allegations involving Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team.

David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein of Toronto law firm Greenspan Humphrey Weinstein said in a statement that McLeod has been charged by police in London, Ont.

The lawyers say McLeod will plead not guilty and will “vigorously defend the case.”

Louis P. Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson said in a statement that Dube has been charged by police in London, Ont., and will also plead not guilty.

The evidence in the case has not been tested in court.

Dube and McLeod are among five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior squad who recently went on indefinite leave from their pro clubs amid a report that five members of that roster were asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges.

A lawyer for former NHL player Alex Formenton confirmed Sunday that his client has been charged in connection with the case, and said Formenton would plead not guilty.