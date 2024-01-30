Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2024 5:17 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,227.87, up 27.81 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 45 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $29.78 on 6.8 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.19 on 6.5 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 16 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $62.89 on 5.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 3.05 per cent, to $4.39 on 4.4 million shares. 

Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX:GENM). Mining. Unchanged, at 38 cents, on 4.4 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $53.36 on 4.2 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.19. Pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. is cutting its workforce by 650 positions due to what it calls “increasingly challenging business conditions.” Enbridge spokeswoman Gina Sutherland confirmed the cuts in an email Tuesday, adding the Calgary-based company aims to complete the job reductions by March 1. The company currently has approximately 12,000 employees, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Enbridge will attempt to minimize the human impact of the cuts by looking first at reducing vacancies, contract positions and redeploying people where possible, Sutherland said. 

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Retail. Down $1.11, or 1.56 per cent, to $70.10. Metro Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $228.5 million as its sales gained 6.5 per cent and raised its dividend. Metro said its profit amounted to 99 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 23 compared with a profit of $231.1 million or 97 cents per diluted share a year earlier when the company had more shares outstanding. In its outlook, Metro said it expects significant headwinds in 2024 with the launch of its automated distribution centre in Terrebonne, Que., and the launch of the final phase of its automated fresh produce plant in Toronto next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers
NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers

Lawyers for New Jersey Devils forward, Michael McLeod, and Calgary Flames forward, Dillon Dube, say they have both been charged with sexual assault in connection to allegations involving Canada's 2018...

9m ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. The update is...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted
Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said. Officers were called to...

1h ago

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

4h ago

Top Stories

NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers
NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers

Lawyers for New Jersey Devils forward, Michael McLeod, and Calgary Flames forward, Dillon Dube, say they have both been charged with sexual assault in connection to allegations involving Canada's 2018...

9m ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. The update is...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted
Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said. Officers were called to...

1h ago

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

1h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.
3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.

23h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.
More Videos