Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,227.87, up 27.81 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 45 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $29.78 on 6.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.19 on 6.5 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 16 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $62.89 on 5.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 3.05 per cent, to $4.39 on 4.4 million shares.

Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX:GENM). Mining. Unchanged, at 38 cents, on 4.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $53.36 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.19. Pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. is cutting its workforce by 650 positions due to what it calls “increasingly challenging business conditions.” Enbridge spokeswoman Gina Sutherland confirmed the cuts in an email Tuesday, adding the Calgary-based company aims to complete the job reductions by March 1. The company currently has approximately 12,000 employees, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Enbridge will attempt to minimize the human impact of the cuts by looking first at reducing vacancies, contract positions and redeploying people where possible, Sutherland said.

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Retail. Down $1.11, or 1.56 per cent, to $70.10. Metro Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $228.5 million as its sales gained 6.5 per cent and raised its dividend. Metro said its profit amounted to 99 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 23 compared with a profit of $231.1 million or 97 cents per diluted share a year earlier when the company had more shares outstanding. In its outlook, Metro said it expects significant headwinds in 2024 with the launch of its automated distribution centre in Terrebonne, Que., and the launch of the final phase of its automated fresh produce plant in Toronto next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press