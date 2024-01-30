Devils’ Michael McLeod and Flames’ Dillon Dube charged with sexual assault in 2018 case, lawyers say

FILE - New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod watches during a break in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their respective clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. New Jersey’s Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Philadelphia’s Carter Hart, Calgary’s Dillon Dube and former NHL player Alex Formenton have all been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced this week. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 5:22 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 6:13 pm.

NHL players Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames have been charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team.

Attorneys representing McLeod and Dube said Tuesday that each player has been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ontario. They denied any wrongdoing on behalf of their clients.

“(McLeod) will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case,” attorneys David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein said in a statement. “We ask that the public respect Mr. McLeod’s privacy, and his family’s privacy. Because the matter is now before the court, we will not comment further at this time.”

Dube’s lawyers, Louis Strezos and Kayleigh Davidson said he “maintains his innocence (and) will defend the allegations in court.”

Messages sent to the Devils and Flames seeking comment were not immediately returned.

The latest developments come two days after former NHL player Alex Formenton surrendered to police to face charges, according to one of his lawyers. Attorney Daniel Brown also said Formenton is innocent “and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence.”

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team — McLeod, Dube, Formenton, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and Cal Foote of the Devils — have taken leaves from their current clubs. Agents for all five players have not spoken publicly.

London Police have scheduled a news conference for Monday to address the situation. Asked about a report from Canadian network TSN on Tuesday naming those five players as the ones facing sexual assault charges, a spokesperson for police told The Associated Press by email no updates on the investigation will be provided before the news conference.

The Devils did not give a reason last week when announcing McLeod and Foote were granted indefinite leaves of absence. McLeod, who turns 26 on Saturday, is in the middle of his fourth full season with the team.

The Flames said Dube was on indefinite leave to tend to his mental health. The 25-year-old has played in the NHL with Calgary since 2018.

London police launched an investigation in 2022 after it was disclosed that Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of that gold medal-winning team at a gala. London is approximately halfway between Toronto and Detroit.

The NHL opened its own investigation in 2022 and has pledged to make those findings public. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly last week said the league would issue a statement if and when it is appropriate.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Top Stories

NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers
NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers

Lawyers for New Jersey Devils forward, Michael McLeod, and Calgary Flames forward, Dillon Dube, say they have both been charged with sexual assault in connection to allegations involving Canada's 2018...

9m ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. The update is...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted
Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said. Officers were called to...

1h ago

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

4h ago

