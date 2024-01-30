Northern Ireland political party agrees to end 2-year boycott that caused the government to collapse

Loyalists protest outside the grounds were the Democratic Unionist Party executive meeting is taking place at Larchfield Estate in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The Unionist leader is meeting with his executive members to work on a deal to restore power-sharing at Stormont on Monday. The 130 strong-party executive was invited at short notice Monday to a secure venue as it is expected to be picked by Loyalist protesters opposed to returning to power. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 2:25 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 2:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s largest British unionist party has agreed to end a boycott that left the region’s people without a power-sharing administration for two years, it said Tuesday.

After a late-night meeting, Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the party’s executive has backed proposals to return to the government. He said agreements reached with the U.K. government in London “provide a basis for our party to nominate members to the Northern Ireland Executive, thus seeing the restoration of the locally elected institutions.”

The breakthrough came after the U.K. government last week gave Northern Ireland politicians until Feb. 8 to restore the collapsed government in Belfast or face new elections.

“All the conditions are in place for the Assembly to return,” Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said. “The parties entitled to form an Executive are meeting today to discuss these matters, and I hope to be able to finalize this deal with the political parties as soon as possible.”

The DUP walked out in February 2022 in a dispute over post-Brexit trade rules. Ever since, it has refused to return to the government with the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein. Under power-sharing rules established as part of Northern Ireland’s peace process, the administration must include both British unionists and Irish nationalists.

The walkout left Northern Ireland’s 1.9 million people without a functioning administration to make key decisions as the cost of living soared and backlogs strained the creaking public health system.

The DUP quit the government in opposition to the new trade rules put in place after the U.K. left the European Union in 2020 that imposed customs checks and other hurdles on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.

The checks were imposed to maintain an open border between the north and its EU neighbor, the Republic of Ireland, a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process. The DUP, though, says the new east-west customs border undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K.

In February 2023, the U.K. and the EU agreed on a deal to ease customs checks and other hurdles for goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. But it was not enough for the DUP, which continued its government boycott.

Teachers, nurses and other public sector workers in Northern Ireland staged a 24-hour strike this month calling on politicians to return to the government and give them a long-delayed pay raise. The British government has agreed to give Northern Ireland more than 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) for its public services, but only if the executive in Belfast gets back up and running.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

14h ago

Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?
Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?

CityNews found several sections of Eglinton Avenue between Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations in rough condition.

6h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

15h ago

Advocates call for inclusive dementia care for 2SLGBTQ+ community
Advocates call for inclusive dementia care for 2SLGBTQ+ community

When Sharon Hunter's long time partner Stacy was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, "everything just kind of shattered," she says. Having fought and won the battle to change the laws against same-sex...

7h ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

14h ago

Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?
Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?

CityNews found several sections of Eglinton Avenue between Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations in rough condition.

6h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

15h ago

Advocates call for inclusive dementia care for 2SLGBTQ+ community
Advocates call for inclusive dementia care for 2SLGBTQ+ community

When Sharon Hunter's long time partner Stacy was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, "everything just kind of shattered," she says. Having fought and won the battle to change the laws against same-sex...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

8h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

8h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

10h ago

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

11h ago

1:01
Thieves leave empty handed after using explosive device in attempt to steal ATM cash
Thieves leave empty handed after using explosive device in attempt to steal ATM cash

An explosive device was used in an attempt to steal cash from an ATM - but the thieves left empty handed. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

15h ago

More Videos