Pakistani court sentences former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 10 years for revealing state secrets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies to 10 years in prison each, after finding them guilty of revealing official secrets.

According to Zulfiqar Bukhari, spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the court announced the verdict at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan, who was ousted through no-confidence in the parliament in April 2022, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.

The latest development comes ahead of the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections in Pakistan.

The Associated Press