Russian opposition figure Kara-Murza moved to another prison, placed in solitary confinement again

FILE - Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Supporters of prominent Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. say on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 he has disappeared from the Siberian prison where he was behind bars. The 42-year-old Kara-Murza is serving a 25-year sentence for treason. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, file)

By Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 5:40 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 5:42 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Lawyers for prominent Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who is serving a 25-year sentence for treason, said Tuesday that he has been transferred to another prison in Siberia and placed in solitary confinement again, for at least four months, over an alleged minor infraction.

The move comes amid unrelenting pressure on Russian dissidents at home and abroad that has intensified significantly since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine almost two years ago.

Kara-Murza, 42, was held in a prison in the Omsk region, but his supporters said on Monday he apparently was no longer there.

Kara-Murza lawyer Maria Eismont told Russia’s independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper on Tuesday that she had received a letter from him in which he said he was transferred to another penal colony in the city of Omsk and placed in a restricted housing unit for at least four months. In the letter, a copy of which his other lawyer Vadim Prokhorov posted on Facebook, Kara-Murza said that prison officials on Friday accused him of disobeying a command he said wasn’t even given to him.

“So now I’m in the IK-7 (penal colony), also in Omsk,” the politician said in the letter. “It is a special regime colony, there is a special restricted housing unit facility for ‘repeat violators’ like me. I’m in solitary confinement, of course,” he wrote, adding that he was “fine,” had enough food and it was warm in the facility.

Kara-Murza, who twice survived poisonings that he blamed on Russian authorities, has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to President Vladimir Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

According to his wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, he spent the past four months in solitary confinement, a practice that has become common for Kremlin critics behind bars and has been widely viewed considered designed to put additional pressure on them.

Kara-Murza was arrested in 2022 and later sentenced to 25 years on charges stemming from a speech that year to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Moves to neutralize opposition and stifle criticism intensified after the start of the war in Ukraine, including passage of a law criminalizing reports seen as defaming the Russian military.

Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

9m ago

Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?
Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?

CityNews found several sections of Eglinton Avenue between Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations in rough condition.

9h ago

Life-threatening injuries for man pinned between vehicle, building
Life-threatening injuries for man pinned between vehicle, building

A man in his 50s has life-threatening injuries after he was pinned between a vehicle and a building in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Monday evening. Police say it happened at...

10h ago

1 dead, 5 injured in Uxbridge crash
1 dead, 5 injured in Uxbridge crash

Durham regional police say one person is dead and five others, including a child, have injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor after a crash in Uxbridge on Monday night. It happened near Sandford...

8h ago

Top Stories

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

9m ago

Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?
Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?

CityNews found several sections of Eglinton Avenue between Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations in rough condition.

9h ago

Life-threatening injuries for man pinned between vehicle, building
Life-threatening injuries for man pinned between vehicle, building

A man in his 50s has life-threatening injuries after he was pinned between a vehicle and a building in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Monday evening. Police say it happened at...

10h ago

1 dead, 5 injured in Uxbridge crash
1 dead, 5 injured in Uxbridge crash

Durham regional police say one person is dead and five others, including a child, have injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor after a crash in Uxbridge on Monday night. It happened near Sandford...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

11h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

13h ago

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

14h ago

More Videos