Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman in her 60s is fighting for her life in hospital and police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and cyclist in Scarborough.

Toronto police say officers were called to the intersection of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday for reports of a crash.

According to a police release, a 2010 Nissan Sentra was travelling westbound on McNicoll and attempting to make a left turn onto Brimley. While making the turn the car struck a female cyclist who was travelling eastbound on McNicoll.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who was in the area, or may have security or dashcam footage, to get in touch with them.

The investigation is ongoing.