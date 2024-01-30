Small business payroll growth is moderating, but that could mean more sustainable growth ahead

By Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 10:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Payroll payments per small business moderated as 2023 came to a close, according to new data from Bank of America.

The BofA report found that payroll payments rose 1.7% in December at small businesses. That’s consistent with the general trend last year, with payroll payments rising most months. But the pace of payroll growth has slowed “significantly” from its peak in March 2022, the report said. Data is culled from Bank of America’s business clients with less than $5 million in annual revenue.

The slowdown is not necessarily a negative. The moderation could indicate more sustainable payroll growth going forward, BofA analysts wrote.

“We think this primarily reflects slowing wage growth, especially in high-touch sectors like leisure and healthcare that were more strongly impacted by persistent labor problems during that period,” economist Taylor Bowley wrote in the report.

Small businesses have been pressured over the past two years due to high inflation, high costs and a labor crunch. But labor shortages are easing, and wage inflation is starting to come down.

The trends differ by industry. There’s some slowing of payroll growth in lodging, restaurants and retail, though continuing strong jobs growth in these areas is somewhat offsetting this impact, according to the report.

The healthcare industry, meanwhile, is still seeing strong payroll growth, reflecting post-pandemic staffing increases and higher demand for health services among aging baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964).

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

25m ago

Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner
Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner

Designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to reports by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network. https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/status/1752338946137473039 Turner,...

6m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

25m ago

Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner
Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner

Designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to reports by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network. https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/status/1752338946137473039 Turner,...

6m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

15h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

18h ago

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

19h ago

More Videos