Coffee and olive oil? Starbucks introduces Oleato in Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 30, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 11:37 am.

Now is your chance if you have ever wanted to experiment with your coffee.

Starbucks has introduced the Oleato in Canada — a mix of coffee and Partanna extra virgin olive oil. With the national launch of Oleato, a spokesperson said it is debuting the new Oleato Golden Foam, Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and Oleato Oat Latte. 

These drinks are available nationwide as of Tuesday and will be featured at all Starbucks stores across Canada, including company-operated stores, Starbucks licensed cafés in grocery stores, airports and universities, and Starbucks Reserve locations.

“Oleato began in Sicily when Starbucks founder Howard Schultz was introduced to the daily Mediterranean custom of having a spoonful of olive oil,” Starbucks Canada wrote in a news release.

“As he sipped his morning coffee, he was inspired to try the two together. There he unlocked the unexpected: coffee enhanced with lush, velvety flavour that lingers beautifully on the palate.”

The Oleato Oat Latte is described as a light roast that is “smooth and subtly sweet [and] infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.”

The Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut features the Starbucks Blonde roast with “notes of warm toffeenut and creamy oat beverage, topped with lush vanilla sweet cream that’s infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.”

The new beverages debuted in February at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan and Starbucks stores in Italy. It has since been introduced in the United States, Japan, the UK, France, and now Canada.

“Oleato is more than a drink. It is a revelation in coffee that is luxurious and next-level,” Starbucks Canada wrote. “Once an idea, today a drinking experience available nationwide.”

