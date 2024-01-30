Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

Toronto arson suspect
Toronto police released video of a male suspect wanted in an arson investigation. Photo: Toronto police/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 30, 2024 5:12 pm.

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the Spadina Road and Bloor Street West area in the Annex at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 27.

It’s alleged the suspect entered the rear driveway area of the residence, and video shows the culprit pouring a flammable liquid into the home’s entryway.

VIDEO

Police said the suspect was then confronted by the homeowners and fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as six feet tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, grey ski mask, black pants, and black boots.

Video surveillance captured the suspect in the arson investigation. Photo: Toronto police.
Top Stories

NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers
NHL forwards McLeod, Dube charged in 2018 sexual assault case: Lawyers

Lawyers for New Jersey Devils forward, Michael McLeod, and Calgary Flames forward, Dillon Dube, say they have both been charged with sexual assault in connection to allegations involving Canada's 2018...

6m ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. The update is...

1h ago

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

4h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

5h ago

More Videos