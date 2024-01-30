Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the Spadina Road and Bloor Street West area in the Annex at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 27.

It’s alleged the suspect entered the rear driveway area of the residence, and video shows the culprit pouring a flammable liquid into the home’s entryway.

Police said the suspect was then confronted by the homeowners and fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as six feet tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, grey ski mask, black pants, and black boots.