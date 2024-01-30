Toronto police warn public of ‘evolving taxi scam’ where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes.

The Toronto Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit say they have received over 60 reports of taxi scams since June 2023.

Investigators allege the scams would occur when an unsuspecting victim would walk by a taxi and be approached by someone pretending to be a fare. The scammer would tell the victim that the taxi doesn’t accept cash, offering the victim cash in exchange for using their debit or credit card.

The taxi operator, who police allege is part of the scam, would use the victim’s card and then swap it out for a similar looking card.

The scammers would then leave the area and go on to make withdrawals and purchases with the victim’s card.

Police say e the series of scams reported since last summer have totalled over $40,000 in losses.

Police have identified 25-year-old Steven Chambers from Brampton as a suspect involved in some of the incidents. He is wanted one seven charges including fraud over $5000 and three counts of assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.