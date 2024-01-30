Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police

Dovercourt ambulance crash
Toronto police are searching for three people who ran off after a minivan crashed on Dovercourt Road in the city's west end on Jan. 30, 2024. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 30, 2024 5:46 am.

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto’s west end early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road north of Bloor Street West around 3:50 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Police tell CityNews it appears an ambulance was struck by a minivan before three occupants from the minivan got out and ran away on foot. The minivan sustained major damage in the crash.

Images from the scene show at least two other vehicles at the scene with apparent damage and debris scattered across the roadway. It’s unclear if there were other vehicles involved in the crash.

Police say two paramedics who were in the ambulance are being taken to hospital to be checked out but there injuries are believed to be minor.

There were no patients inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Police dogs have been brought in to help officers search the area for the people who fled. The investigation is ongoing.

