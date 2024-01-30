No TTC subway service on stretch of Line 2 as crews respond to injury on tracks

There is no subway service on a large stretch of TTC’s Line 2 on Tuesday morning as crews respond to an incident at a west end station.

The TTC says there are no trains running on along Bloor-Danforth between Keele and St. George station due to an injury on the tracks at Ossington Station.

Shuttle buses are running in place of Line 2 trains. Customers can also use GO transit for the cost of a TTC fare at Dundas West, Bloor and Union stations.

Trains along Line 1 Yonge-University are not stopping at St. George due to overcrowding at the station. The TTC notes that passengers can still transfer to Line 2 shuttler buses from Line 1 at Spadina Station.

Several bus routes are not stopping near Ossington Station due to the incident.

The latest TTC service alerts can be found here.