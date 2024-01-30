HAPPENING NOW

No TTC subway service on stretch of Line 2 as crews respond to injury on tracks

TTC subway station
Emergency vehicles at Ossington Station in Toronto on Jan. 30, 2024, as crews respond to an injury on the TTC subway tracks. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 30, 2024 6:59 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 7:26 am.

There is no subway service on a large stretch of TTC’s Line 2 on Tuesday morning as crews respond to an incident at a west end station.

The TTC says there are no trains running on along Bloor-Danforth between Keele and St. George station due to an injury on the tracks at Ossington Station.

Shuttle buses are running in place of Line 2 trains. Customers can also use GO transit for the cost of a TTC fare at Dundas West, Bloor and Union stations.

Trains along Line 1 Yonge-University are not stopping at St. George due to overcrowding at the station. The TTC notes that passengers can still transfer to Line 2 shuttler buses from Line 1 at Spadina Station.

Several bus routes are not stopping near Ossington Station due to the incident.

The latest TTC service alerts can be found here.

Toronto fire truck at Ossington Station in Toronto’s west end on Jan. 30, 2024, as crews respond to an injury on the TTC subway tracks. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey
