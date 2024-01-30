US and China launch talks on fentanyl trafficking in a sign of cooperation amid differences

U.S. Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal, left, shakes hands with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Daskal is leading an interagency U.S. delegation to Beijing to launch the U.S.-China Counternarcotics Working Group.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 6:36 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 6:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — American and Chinese officials met Tuesday to discuss joint efforts to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., a sign of cooperation as the two global powers try to manage their contentious ties.

The two-day meeting was the first for a new counternarcotics working group. One focus of the talks was fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that is ravaging America, and in particular ingredients for the drug that are made in China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart cooperation in a handful of areas, including drug trafficking, when he and U.S. President Joe Biden met outside San Francisco in November. The agreements were a small step forward in a relationship strained by major differences on issues ranging from trade and technology to Taiwan and human rights.

The U.S. wants China to do more to curb the export of chemicals that it says are processed into fentanyl, largely in Mexico, before the final product is smuggled into the United States.

Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong said the two sides had in-depth and pragmatic talks.

“We reached common understanding on the work plan for the working group,” he said at a ceremony marking the inauguration of the group.

The head of the U.S. team, Jen Daskal, a deputy homeland security advisor in the White House, said that Biden had sent a high-level delegation “to underscore the importance of this issue to the American people.”

China used to be a major supplier of fentanyl, and the U.S. has credited Beijing for a 2019 crackdown that led to “a drastic reduction in seizures of fentanyl shipments … from China.” Now it wants Beijing to stop the export of the ingredients known as “precursors.”

Synthetic opioids are the biggest killers in the deadliest drug crisis the U.S. has ever seen. More than 100,000 deaths were linked to drug overdoses in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than two-thirds involved fentanyl or similar synthetic drugs.

China had previously rebuffed U.S. appeals for help as relations between the two global powers deteriorated, often responding that the U.S. should look inward to solve its domestic problems and not blame them on China.

Talks were formally put on ice in 2022, when China suspended cooperation in several areas including narcotics to protest a visit to Taiwan by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The ice began to thaw in the lead-up to the Biden-Xi meeting in November 2023. A U.S. Senate delegation pressed the fentanyl issue on a visit to Beijing in October and said that Chinese officials expressed sympathy for the victims of America’s opioid crisis.

But China refused to discuss cooperation unless the U.S. lifted sanctions on the Public Security Ministry’s Institute of Forensic Science. The Commerce Department had imposed the sanctions in 2020, accusing the institute complicity in human rights violations against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in China’s Xinjiang region.

The U.S. quietly agreed to lift the sanctions to get cooperation on fentanyl. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi acknowledged “the removal of the obstacle of unilateral sanctions” in a speech on China-U.S. relations earlier this month.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called it “an appropriate step to take” given what China was willing to do on the trafficking of fentanyl precursors.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No TTC subway service on stretch of Line 2 as crews respond to injury on tracks
No TTC subway service on stretch of Line 2 as crews respond to injury on tracks

There is no subway service on a large stretch of TTC's Line 2 on Tuesday morning as crews respond to an incident at a west end station. The TTC says there are no trains running on along Bloor-Danforth...

HAPPENING NOW

4m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

12m ago

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in Scarborough
Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman in her 60s is fighting for her life in hospital and police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and cyclist in Scarborough. Toronto police say officers were called to...

49m ago

Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?
Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?

CityNews found several sections of Eglinton Avenue between Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations in rough condition.

11h ago

Top Stories

No TTC subway service on stretch of Line 2 as crews respond to injury on tracks
No TTC subway service on stretch of Line 2 as crews respond to injury on tracks

There is no subway service on a large stretch of TTC's Line 2 on Tuesday morning as crews respond to an incident at a west end station. The TTC says there are no trains running on along Bloor-Danforth...

HAPPENING NOW

4m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

12m ago

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in Scarborough
Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman in her 60s is fighting for her life in hospital and police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and cyclist in Scarborough. Toronto police say officers were called to...

49m ago

Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?
Eglinton Crosstown: Reconstruction nearly done at Yonge, but what about repaving elsewhere?

CityNews found several sections of Eglinton Avenue between Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations in rough condition.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

12h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

15h ago

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

16h ago

More Videos