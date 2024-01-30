US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 11:44 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 11:56 am.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Random in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Dead Man’s Hand by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

3. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books)

4. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. Only Say Good Things by Crystal Hefner (Grand Central Publishing)

9. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

10. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller (Blackstone Audio)

4. MeatEater’s American History: The Long Hunters (1761-1775) (Unabridged) by Clay Newcomb & Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Only Say Good Things by Crystal Hefner (Hachette Audio)

6. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

10. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

1h ago

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

2h ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

43m ago

Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards
Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes. The Toronto...

22m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

1h ago

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

2h ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

43m ago

Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards
Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes. The Toronto...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

15m ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.

17h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

19h ago

More Videos