Zimbabwe opposition figure gets suspended sentence after nearly 2 years in pretrial detention

Zimbabwean opposition figure Job Sikhala arrives at the magistrates courts in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, Jan, 29. 2024. Sikhala, who has spent close to 600 days in pretrial detention, is set to be freed after a magistrate on Tuesday sentenced him to a wholly suspended prison term for inciting violence. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

By Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 12:43 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 12:57 pm.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwe opposition figure who spent nearly two years in pretrial detention is set be freed after a magistrate sentenced him to a suspended prison sentence on Tuesday for inciting violence.

Job Sikhala, an outspoken official with the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party and a former member of parliament, was given the suspended two-year sentence after a trial that supporters criticized as being politically motivated. Amnesty International has called the charges “baseless” and said his treatment was an example of the government’s attempts to silence dissent.

Sikhala, seen by many as the face of resistance to Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was arrested in June 2022 following the killing and dismembering of an activist from his party. He was accused of using social media to encourage opposition supporters to violently respond to the death of Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala denied the charges, saying that he was simply acting as the family’s lawyer and helping them try to find Ali. Her body parts were later discovered in a well.

The 52-year-old Sikhala was convicted last week. His lawyers said his suspended sentence means he can now be freed from the harsh and overcrowded Chikurubi maximum security prison.

“He is now a free man. This is the only case that was keeping him in custody. So he is going to come out,” said one of his lawyers, Harrison Nkomo.

Nkomo said Sikhala had instructed his lawyers to appeal the conviction. “We are not resting,” Nkomo said. “What we want is an acquittal.”

Sikhala is expected to be freed on Wednesday. Amid a heavy police presence at the courthouse, a group of Sikhala’s supporters sang and danced to celebrate.

Another opposition lawmaker, Godfrey Sithole, was also convicted and given a suspended sentence. Sithole was already out on bail.

Sikhala has been arrested more than 65 times in the past 20 years and walked free each time before his latest conviction, his lawyers said.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

44m ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

2h ago

Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards
Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes. The Toronto...

1h ago

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

1m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

44m ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

2h ago

Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards
Toronto police warn public of 'evolving taxi scam' where suspects steal bank cards

Toronto police are warning the public of taxi scams where suspects steal victims bank cards and say they are searching for a Brampton man alleged to be involved in a number of the crimes. The Toronto...

1h ago

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

1h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.

19h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

21h ago

More Videos