A list of Alberta’s new policies on gender and sexuality

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to party faithful at the United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 31, 2024 7:09 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 7:12 pm.

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has posted a video to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, announcing several new policies and guidelines dealing with gender and sexuality. 

Here is a list of the changes, which she said are being implemented after discussions with her United Conservative caucus: 

— For minors 17 and under, top and bottom gender reassignment surgeries are not permitted.

— For children 15 and under, puberty blockers and hormone therapy for the purpose of gender reassignment or affirmation is not permitted, except for those who have already started those treatments. Teens aged 16 and 17 can begin hormone treatment as long as they’re deemed mature enough and have parental, physician and psychologist approval.      

— Province will work to attract one or more medical professionals who specialize in transgender surgery to ensure adults transitioning get the care they need. Build a private registry of medical professionals who work in this field. 

— Classroom instruction on gender, sexuality and sexual orientation now requires parental notification and opt-in. 

— Third-party resource materials on gender, sexuality and sexual orientation in K-12 schools need to be pre-approved by the ministry to make sure they’re age-appropriate. 

— For children under 15, parental consent is needed to change names and pronouns at school, but only notification is required for 16- and 17-year-olds to do so. 

— Pilot project to provide counselling to support parents and youth identifying as transgender. 

— Work with sporting groups to create a division for women and girls where they are not “forced to compete against biologically stronger transgender female athletes.” 

— Ensure transgender athletes can “meaningfully participate in the sport of their choice” through the expansion of gender-neutral or coed divisions. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents can expect a property tax hike of 9.5 per cent in 2024, CityNews has learned. The figure is one per cent less than the 10.5 per cent city staff had previously recommended, meaning...

16m ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

7m ago

Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war
Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war

Cineplex is removing the 2024 South Indian film Malaikottai Vaaliban following a series of drive-by shootings at various GTA and Toronto theatres on the day it premiered. On Tuesday, York Regional Police...

4h ago

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents can expect a property tax hike of 9.5 per cent in 2024, CityNews has learned. The figure is one per cent less than the 10.5 per cent city staff had previously recommended, meaning...

16m ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

7m ago

Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war
Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war

Cineplex is removing the 2024 South Indian film Malaikottai Vaaliban following a series of drive-by shootings at various GTA and Toronto theatres on the day it premiered. On Tuesday, York Regional Police...

4h ago

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.

7h ago

4:08
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores

Richard Southern asks Premier Doug Ford about the business case behind a deal to move some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks inside of Staples stores.

4h ago

1:58
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal

Premier Doug Ford defends his government's decision to provide $1.75 million worth of retrofits to American-owned Staples to host several ServiceOntario locations. CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses the Premier about the sole-source deal.

9h ago

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

9h ago

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

10h ago

More Videos