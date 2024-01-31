Could Louisiana soon resume death row executions?

By Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 6:50 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 6:57 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana hasn’t carried out a death row execution since 2010, but between a new conservative governor who is in favor of capital punishment and other states implementing alternative methods to lethal injections, the Deep South state could soon look at ways to resume.

During a news conference Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry hinted at a willingness to explore expanding execution methods, saying he is committed to upholding “contractual obligations” between the state and victims’ families after a death sentence has been handed down in court.

“I have committed myself to those (victims’) families because I have sat in front of those families. I have listened to those families from all over the state,” Landry said. “They deserve their day of justice. That is what the jury has granted them.”

“I and the Legislature… are going to fulfill our commitments,” he added.

Around 60 people currently sit on Louisiana’s death row, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. However amid legal battles and a lethal injection drug shortage, executions in the state have stalled, with none currently scheduled.

Over the past few years, a handful of states have sought to reinstate other execution methods, such as firing squads.

Most recently Alabama carried out the nation’s first execution using nitrogen gas. When that state put Kenneth Eugene Smith, a convicted murderer, to death on Jan. 25, it was also the first time a new execution method had been used in the United States since lethal injection, now the most common one, was introduced in 1982.

“States around us are finding ways and methods in order to execute those who have been tried, and convicted, and sentenced to death,” Landry said.

The idea of using of nitrogen gas for executions is gaining traction elsewhere in the country. The state of Oklahoma already has a law authorizing the use of nitrogen gas, as does Missouri, and some others including Nebraska have introduced measures this year to add it as an option.

Last year there were 24 executions carried out in five states, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center. Twenty-nine states have either abolished the death penalty or paused executions.

Last year nearly every death row inmate in Louisiana asked for clemency — the commutation of a death sentence to life in prison — from then-Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who favored eliminating capital punishment. The handful of applicants who were granted a hearing were denied clemency.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Landry said he still plans to call a special legislative session in February during which lawmakers will focus on addressing crime. Capital punishment could also on the table.

Landry said he would be meeting with legislative leaders in the afternoon to discuss what would be on the special session’s agenda.

Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents can expect a property tax hike of 9.5 per cent in 2024, CityNews has learned. The figure is one per cent less than the 10.5 per cent city staff had previously recommended, meaning...

15m ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

7m ago

Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war
Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war

Cineplex is removing the 2024 South Indian film Malaikottai Vaaliban following a series of drive-by shootings at various GTA and Toronto theatres on the day it premiered. On Tuesday, York Regional Police...

4h ago

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents can expect a property tax hike of 9.5 per cent in 2024, CityNews has learned. The figure is one per cent less than the 10.5 per cent city staff had previously recommended, meaning...

15m ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

7m ago

Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war
Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war

Cineplex is removing the 2024 South Indian film Malaikottai Vaaliban following a series of drive-by shootings at various GTA and Toronto theatres on the day it premiered. On Tuesday, York Regional Police...

4h ago

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.

7h ago

4:08
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores

Richard Southern asks Premier Doug Ford about the business case behind a deal to move some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks inside of Staples stores.

4h ago

1:58
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal

Premier Doug Ford defends his government's decision to provide $1.75 million worth of retrofits to American-owned Staples to host several ServiceOntario locations. CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses the Premier about the sole-source deal.

9h ago

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

9h ago

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

10h ago

More Videos