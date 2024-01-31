Denmark’s King Frederik X visits Poland in his first trip abroad as monarch

Denmark's King Frederik X, front left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, front right, attend a military welcome ceremony during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Frederik began his first trip abroad as monarch on Wednesday with a visit to Poland that is focused on promoting Danish business and climate friendly policies. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 6:56 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — King Frederik X of Denmark began his first trip abroad as monarch Wednesday with a three-day visit to Poland that is focused on promoting his country’s businesses and climate policies.

Frederik, who was proclaimed king on Jan. 14, received a red-carpet welcome at the presidential palace in Warsaw, where he was greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda and an honor guard.

Danish monarchs traditionally have traveled to another Scandinavian country first, but Frederik’s visit to Poland was planned before his mother, Queen Margrethe II, announced her surprise abdication in a New Year’s Eve address.

The king’s trip therefore was not being treated as a state visit. He arrived without his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary.

Later Wednesday, Frederik is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a memorial for soldiers who died defending Poland. His itinerary also includes visits to the two house of parliament, the Sejm and the Senate, and a luncheon and a dinner at the Royal Palace in Warsaw alongside Duda.

Denmark’s foreign minister, defense minister and minister for climate, energy and utilities are accompanying the king, and Danish business representatives were expected to attend the dinner..

On Thursday, Frederik plans to watch a signing agreement for a project designed to collect and reuse excess heat from the Warsaw metro by sending it into the city’s district heating system.

Denmark prides itself on its commitment to renewable energy. The small Scandinavian country claims that more than 50% of its electricity is supplied by wind and solar power. However, the most widely used renewable energy source in Denmark is bioenergy.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

HAPPENING NOW

5m ago

4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault
4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault

Four more members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team have now been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ont., bringing the total number of players from that team charged to five. Lawyers...

2h ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

1h ago

Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach
Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach

Global Affairs Canada announced Tuesday it is investigating a cyberattack and data breach that has forced it to limit remote access to its networks. The department said in a statement, which confirmed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

HAPPENING NOW

5m ago

4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault
4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault

Four more members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team have now been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ont., bringing the total number of players from that team charged to five. Lawyers...

2h ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

1h ago

Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach
Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach

Global Affairs Canada announced Tuesday it is investigating a cyberattack and data breach that has forced it to limit remote access to its networks. The department said in a statement, which confirmed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

13h ago

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

15h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.
3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.
More Videos