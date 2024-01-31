Desjardins to cut 30% of service centres, ATMs in next three years

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 31, 2024 10:27 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 10:42 am.

MONTREAL — The Desjardins Group says it will cut its service centres and ATMs by 30 per cent before 2027.

Spokesman Jean-Benoît Turcotti says the boards overseeing the 200-plus credit unions that comprise the organization made the decision after analyzing how frequently the outlets were used.

Desjardins says it will be up to those boards to decide which centres and ATMs in Quebec and Ontario will shut down, as they are in the best position to assess their communities’ needs.

Turcotti says the figures, first reported by Le Soleil, could change depending on how many people use in-person services compared to digital platforms.

Desjardins says that by the end of last year its 669 service counters accounted for just one per cent of transaction volume, while its 1,559 ATMs accounted for three per cent.

In October, the Montreal-based financial services conglomerate said it would lay off nearly 400 people, or about 0.6 per cent of its workforce, due to what it described as the “current economic context.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

5m ago

TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote Wednesday
TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote Wednesday

One school board in Toronto has rescheduled its Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April, while another is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so...

updated

25m ago

Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan
Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan

The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in November, marking the first month of expansion in six months, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product...

1h ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

4h ago

Top Stories

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

5m ago

TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote Wednesday
TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote Wednesday

One school board in Toronto has rescheduled its Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April, while another is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so...

updated

25m ago

Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan
Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan

The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in November, marking the first month of expansion in six months, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product...

1h ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

16h ago

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

18h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.
3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.
More Videos