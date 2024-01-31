Five pro hockey players facing sex assault charges expected to plead not guilty

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team are facing sexual assault charges, but so far, it appears as if only one player has surrendered to police.

Alex Formenton, who plays internationally, surrendered to police in London, Ontario, on Sunday. His lawyer confirmed that he has been charged in connection with the case, and said the player would plead not guilty.

Through their own legal representatives, the four other players, say they also intend to plead not guilty. As of this morning, it is unclear as to whether Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod and defenceman Cal Foote have made arrangements to surrender and face the sexual assault charges.

The accused players have all been allowed to go on indefinite leave from their pro clubs.

The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported last Wednesday that the charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a London hotel room in June 2018. The incident allegedly occurred following a Hockey Canada gala where the players were honoured for their victory at that year’s world junior tournament.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30,

2024.

The Canadian Press