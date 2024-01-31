Flood evacuation alerts expand in Pemberton, B.C., with more rain in forecast

PEMBERTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — A flooding evacuation alert has been expanded in the Pemberton area of British Columbia as Environment Canada warns of more heavy rain in the forecast.

The weather agency says the Howe Sound region including Squamish will see about about 50 millimetres of rain before precipitation tapers off Thursday.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District says two more properties have been put on evacuation alert due to flooding near Pemberton, about 150 kilometres north of Vancouver, where a state of local emergency remains in effect and residents at six properties were ordered to get out.

Days of heavy rain and snowmelt from record-high temperatures have pushed rivers over their banks and prompted flooding and warnings in southwestern B.C.

The District of Squamish says in an update that some homes in the Northyards neighbourhood have seen “localized flooding” from the heavy rain and snowmelt, but river levels are dropping quickly and crews ran pumps last night in anticipation of more rain.

In Pemberton, dozens of properties were placed under evacuation alert and told to be ready to leave at short notice on Tuesday, including a mobile home park.

The Pemberton Animal Wellbeing Society said on social media that staff with Blackcomb Helicopters had broken into the shelter to rescue five puppies and their mother from what it described as “dangerous rising floodwaters.”

“Their swift and decisive actions saved lives and we are profoundly thankful,” says the statement posted Tuesday afternoon.

A dedicated volunteer also “braved the icy floodwaters” to rescue additional animals and retrieve essential supplies, the society says.

A bulletin from B.C.’s River Forecast Centre says a gauge along the Lillooet River recorded flows reaching levels seen once every five to 10 years.

A flood warning also spans the Squamish River, and the forecast centre says the risk is expected to persist into Thursday as the last in a series of atmospheric rivers brings further rain, warm air and snowmelt to the South Coast.

Flood watches are in effect across the rest of the region, including Vancouver Island, while high streamflow advisories cover the Central and North coasts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press