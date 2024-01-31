H&M’s top leader steps down in surprise move as earnings disappoint

FILE - CEO of H&M Helena Helmersson presents the financial report at H&M's headquarters in Stockholm, Friday, Jan. 23, 2023. H&M's top executive unexpectedly stepped down Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 and the company's stock plunged as the fashion giant reported a drop in sales over the holiday shopping season. (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP, File) Christine Olsson

By The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 7:25 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 7:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — H&M’s top executive unexpectedly stepped down Wednesday and the company’s stock plunged as the fashion giant reported a drop in sales over the holiday shopping season.

Helena Helmersson resigned after four years as CEO and 26 years at the company, saying she was proud of the work done over the past few years, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, but that “it has been very demanding at times for me personally.”

She was replaced by Daniel Ervér, who was in charge of the H&M brand and has worked for the Swedish clothing retailer for 18 years.

“Our focus will be on offering our customers the best combination of fashion, quality, price and sustainability in an inspiring and attractive shopping environment,” Ervér said in a statement.

H&M shares fell as much as 11% after the announcement and news that its latest earnings missed analyst expectations.

For the last three months of 2023, operating profit margin fell to 7.2% from 7.8% in the previous three months. The company says its “ambition” is still operating margin of 10% this year.

Sales also dropped 4% from Dec. 1 to Jan. 29 — a key holiday shopping period — compared with a year earlier.

H&M is facing increasing competition from Chinese low-cost fast fashion retailer Shein as well as other fashion giants like Zara.

The Associated Press

