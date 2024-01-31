Inquiry releasing report today on Afghanistan vet who killed his family and himself

Lionel Desmond (front row, far right) was part of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. Seven years after the former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is expected to release today a final report to explain what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Trev Bungay MANDATORY CREDIT

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 31, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 4:12 am.

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — Seven years after a former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is scheduled to release today a final report explaining what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy.

The much-delayed fatality inquiry investigated why Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond killed his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter before taking his own life with a semi-automatic rifle on Jan. 3, 2017.

During 53 days of hearings, the inquiry learned the former infantryman was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011 after he saw intense combat in Afghanistan in 2007.

Though he received four years of treatment while he was still in the military, the inquiry heard that his mental health was still poor and his marriage was in trouble when he was medically released from the Armed Forces in 2015 and took part in a residential treatment program in Montreal in 2016.

More importantly, the inquiry was told the 33-year-old former corporal did not receive any therapeutic treatment during the four months after he returned home to Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., in August 2016.

The inquiry was asked to determine if Desmond had access to appropriate mental-health care, and whether his family had adequate access to domestic violence intervention services.

As well, the inquiry investigated Desmond’s access to firearms and how health-care professionals and police officers assessed the risk of intimate partner violence.

The inquiry can’t find fault in terms of criminal or civil liability, and its recommendations are not binding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault
4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault

Four more members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team have now been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ont., bringing the total number of players from that team charged to five. Lawyers...

9h ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. The update is...

12h ago

Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted
Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said. Officers were called to...

11h ago

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

15h ago

