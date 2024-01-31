Investigator describes Michigan school shooter’s mom as cold after her son killed four students

Judge Cheryl Matthews speaks with attorneys during a jury trial for Jennifer Crumbley at the Oakland County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP, Pool)

By Ed White, The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 11:53 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 12:13 pm.

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Hours after her son killed four students at his Michigan high school, his mother said, “He’s going to have to suffer,” an investigator testified Wednesday.

“I found that odd. She was referring to someone who was her son,” Detective Lt. Sam Marzban of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told jurors.

Marzban testified on the fifth day of trial in the involuntary manslaughter case against Jennifer Crumbley. It was part of the prosecution’s effort to portray her as a cold, thoughtless parent whose gross negligence contributed to the deaths at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Seven other people were wounded.

Prosecutors claim that Jennifer and James Crumbley could have prevented the deaths if they had addressed their son Ethan Crumbley’s mental health. They’re also accused of making a gun accessible at home. The couple are the first parents in the U.S. to be charged in a mass school shooting committed by their child.

Marzban was among many officers who rushed to the school on the day of the attack. He was later in charge of getting a warrant to search the Crumbley home and collect their phones.

“I told her that there were several dead kids and kids shot in the school. It was on the national news. Even the president had addressed it,” Marzban testified.

Jennifer Crumbley seemed “irritated and frustrated,” he said, especially about giving up her phone.

”I remember taking notes down,” Marzban recalled. “She made a statement: ‘So many lives were lost today, and he’s going to have to suffer.'”

He said investigators were interested in the phones after seeing text messages from the parents on their son’s phone.

“Ethan don’t do it,” Jennifer Crumbley wrote about an hour after the shooting started.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith said last week that Jennifer Crumbley was referring to her son possibly killing himself.

Ethan, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, is serving a life sentence. He’s now 17. James Crumbley, 47, is due to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in March.

On the morning of the shooting, school staff summoned Jennifer and James Crumbley to a meeting to discuss a disturbing drawing their son has scrawled on an assignment. It depicted a gun and a bullet and the lines, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. The world is dead. My life is useless.”

The school recommended that the couple get him help as soon as possible, but they declined to take him home, saying they needed to work. Ethan stayed in school and later pulled a gun from his backpack to fire at students.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

Ed White, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway
Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

40m ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

38m ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway
Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

40m ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

2h ago

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

2h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

18h ago

2:58
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Advocates say the 2SLGBTQ+ community faces unique challenges when navigating the healthcare system for dementia care. Dilshad Burman with a new campaign that calls for tailored and inclusive healthcare.

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos