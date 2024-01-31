Kentucky House committee passes bill requiring moment of silence in schools

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 6:12 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 6:27 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday instructing public schools to set aside time for a moment of silence at the start of each school day.

The measure easily cleared the House on a 79-17 vote and moves on to the Senate. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

Under the bill, the moment of silence would last one to two minutes at the start of the first class each day in public schools across the Bluegrass State. Students would decide how to use that time, and school personnel would be prohibited from instructing them on their silent reflection. Parents would be notified of the policy and encouraged to offer guidance to their children on how to spend that time.

Every student would be expected to remain seated and silent during that time.

During the House debate, Democratic Rep. Tina Bojanowski said she sees the bill as “a way to push prayer into public schools,” adding that it raises constitutional concerns.

Public schools were barred from leading students in classroom prayer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling decades ago that said it violated a First Amendment clause forbidding the establishment of a government religion.

Another critic of the bill, Democratic Rep. Josie Raymond, said: “This is something that belongs in the home realm for families to discuss with their children.”

In praising the bill, Republican Rep. Tom Smith said what has been lacking in schools is taking the “time to thank God for our day. And I think that’s what’s going to watch over our education and our kids.”

The bill’s lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Daniel Fister.

___

The legislation is House Bill 96.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents can expect a property tax hike of 9.5 per cent in 2024, CityNews has learned. The figure is one per cent less than the 10.5 per cent city staff had previously recommended, meaning...

7m ago

Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war
Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war

Cineplex is removing the 2024 South Indian film Malaikottai Vaaliban following a series of drive-by shootings at various GTA and Toronto theatres on the day it premiered. On Tuesday, York Regional Police...

3h ago

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

7h ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

3h ago

