Kosovo will impose the use of the euro in minority Serb areas, concerning Western powers

By Florent Bajrami And Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 11:57 am.

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo authorities on Wednesday said they would impose the use of the country’s currency, the euro, and abolish the use of neighboring Serbia’s dinar in the north where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives.

Kosovo’s Central Bank Governor Ahmet Ismaili said starting Thursday, new rules on local transactions in euros would be applied in the northern municipalities, and all financial institutions there should register in the next month. Four banks and 15 financial institutions use Serbia’s dinar.

The governor said the new rules were not targeting Serbia’s dinar.

But the decision has sparked concern among Western powers fearing more tension in Kosovo’s relations with Serbia. They have urged Pristina to postpone the move.

“The euro as the only means of payment and purchase, clearly defined in the Republic of Kosovo, is not a negotiable issue,” Prime Minister Albin Kurti said.

There has been no reaction from Belgrade.

The decision has worried residents like Blagica Radovanovic, a retired professor in Northern Mitrovica.

”What are we going to do with people who are receiving social benefits, to whom postmen bring (money) directly to their doors?” Radovanovic asked. ”This will cause a great humanitarian catastrophe.”

“We shall try that the new rules do not have a negative impact or penalize the citizens,” Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi said, pledging a public awareness campaign to follow.

The European Union and the United States are pressing both countries to implement agreements that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kurti reached in February and March.

The EU-facilitated normalization talks have failed to make progress, especially following a shootout last September between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police that left four people dead and ratcheted up tensions.

Both Serbia and Kosovo have said they want to join the EU, but EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said their refusal to compromise is jeopardizing their chances for membership.

Serbian forces fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in what was then the province of Kosovo. About 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died. Kosovo eventually declared independence in 2008, but the government in Belgrade does not recognize its neighbor as a separate country.

___

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania. Ivana Bzganovic in Belgrade contributed.

Florent Bajrami And Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway
Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

40m ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

38m ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway
Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

40m ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

2h ago

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

2h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

18h ago

2:58
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Advocates say the 2SLGBTQ+ community faces unique challenges when navigating the healthcare system for dementia care. Dilshad Burman with a new campaign that calls for tailored and inclusive healthcare.

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos