Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head

By The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 8:25 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 8:26 am.

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.

The father was found beheaded in the bathroom of his home in Bucks County’s Middletown Township on Tuesday night. Police said the son, identified as Justin Mohn, 32, was arrested about 100 miles (161 kilometers) away in Fort Indiantown Gap.

“We didn’t know where he was going and what his intentions were when he left here,” Capt. Pete Feeney of the Middletown Township Police Department said. “Fortunately, we were able to get a location based on his cellphone.”

Police took him into custody without incident, Feeney said.

Mohn, who also was arrested on a weapons possession charge, was arraigned early Wednesday and held without bail. He is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 8.

An attorney for Mohn wasn’t listed in court records Wednesday morning and a message seeking comment on his behalf was left at a phone listing for him. The Associated Press emailed the court clerk’s office to see if he had a lawyer yet.

Detectives are investigating a video, allegedly posted by Mohn, that shows him holding up what appears to be his father’s head and making threats against federal law enforcement agencies, Feeney said.

The Associated Press

