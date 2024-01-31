Minnesota man accused of assembling an arsenal to attack police is sentenced to nearly 7 years

By The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 11:57 am.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who was accused of assembling an arsenal of illegal weapons to use against police has been sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison.

River William Smith, 21, of the Minneapolis suburb of Savage, pleaded guilty last May to one count of possession of a machine gun — specifically devices to convert guns to fully automatic fire. He was also accused of attempting to possess unregistered hand grenades. He paid an FBI informant $690 for four “auto sear” devices and three dummy grenades, prosecutors alleged.

Federal prosecutors say Smith idolized mass shooters, while his defense attorney countered that the government’s accusations were wildly exaggerated.

“When a defendant tells us how dangerous he is, we should listen,” prosecutor Andrew Winter told U.S. District Judge David Doty on Tuesday. “When he tells us he is full of rage, full of hate, enjoys watching people get shot, we should take notice.”

But defense attorney Jordan Kushner argued this was a “run-of-the-mill firearms case” involving someone who had not ever harmed anyone.

“There isn’t any evidence the FBI caught a mass shooter,” Kushner told the court. “Frankly, it’s a fantasy on their part.”

Smith said in a court filing this week that his statements to government informants and in his recorded jail calls to his family were not serious.

“I was desperate for a friend, and wanted to impress him,” he said. “I regret and am embarrassed by many of my statements to the FBI informants, but they were mostly untrue.”

According to court documents and FBI Special Agent Mark’s previous testimony, Smith had expressed interest in joining neo-Nazi paramilitary groups; called himself “pro mass shooting in general,” called the person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado in November 2022 a “hero;” expressed sympathy for the shooter who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018; described Black people as “agents of Satan” and expressed hatred of Jews. The agent said Smith carried a note cursing police inside his body armor so they could find it after his death.

Authorities began investigating after getting a call from a retired police officer who was working at a gun range Smith frequented. He told them he was concerned because of how Smith practiced shooting from behind barriers while wearing heavy body armor and conducting rapid reloading drills.

“I do not deny having anger at the government, but my venting allows me to express my feelings and not end up feeling a need to carry out any acts of violence,” Smith countered in his filing.

Judge Doty rejected the government’s request for the maximum allowable sentence of 10 years, but called Smith’s behavior “egregious given the number of weapons and large amount of ammunition” the FBI seized. Doty added that Smith’s actions were aggravated by his lack of remorse and acceptance of responsibility and his “chilling promises to reoffend.”

Kushner said after the hearing that Smith plans to appeal the sentence.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway
Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

40m ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

38m ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

1h ago

Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway
Dozens of vehicles damaged after dump truck spills chunks of concrete on Gardiner Expressway

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

40m ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

2h ago

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

2h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

18h ago

2:58
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Advocates say the 2SLGBTQ+ community faces unique challenges when navigating the healthcare system for dementia care. Dilshad Burman with a new campaign that calls for tailored and inclusive healthcare.

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos