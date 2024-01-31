Man wanted in alleged sexual assault at Mississauga house party

A man with what police call a distinctive tattoo on his left hand is wanted in the alleged sexual assault of a woman at a house party in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened at the residence on Nov. 26, 2023.

Authorities are hoping to speak to a male suspect, who is believed to be around five-foot-eight and in his 20s. Photos have been shared.

Anyone who may be able to identify this man is asked to contact investigators.