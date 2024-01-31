Nobel Peace Prize nominations close with Ukraine and Gaza on agenda

FILE - The children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, shown on the screen, attend the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 in Oslo City Hall, Oslo, Norway, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The doors close Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, for nominations for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, with peace activists connected to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine among the known entries. The Norwegian Nobel Committee keeps the nominations secret, but those with nomination rights sometimes make their picks public. (Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP, File)

By Mark Lewis, The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 5:26 am.

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — The doors close Wednesday on nominations for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, with peace activists connected to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine among the known entries.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee keeps the nominations secret, but those with nomination rights sometimes make their picks public.

Attempts to find an end the war in Gaza have been a theme for some of the announced nominations.

Academics at the Free University Amsterdam said they have nominated the Middle East-based organizations EcoPeace, Women Wage Peace and Women of the Sun for peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians.

“They are bringing communities together to build peace in the Middle East with a special focus on the role of women and climate justice,” the university’s Peace and Conflict Studies department wrote.

Norwegian lawmaker Ingvild Wetrhus Thorsvik told newspaper VG that she had nominated Palestinian video journalist Motaz Azaiza for documenting conditions in Gaza.

The prestigious prize typically attracts more than 300 entries from academics connected with peace studies, lawmakers of national parliaments, former winners and others with nomination rights.

The International Peace Bureau organization, which won the prize in 1910, said it had nominated The Russian Movement of Conscientious Objectors and The Ukrainian Pacifist Movement for their commitment to the protection of conscientious objectors to violence, particularly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Belarusian organization Our House, was also nominated for the same reason.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee whittles down the list of candidates in a series of meetings before announcing the winner in October. The wide base of individuals and organizations qualified to nominate condidates means the longlist can contain some eccentric choices: Both Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler have previously had their names put in the hat.

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country. Her teenage children accepted the award on her behalf.

The peace prize and the other Nobel Prizes are handed out on Dec. 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896.

Mark Lewis, The Associated Press

Top Stories

4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault
4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault

Four more members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team have now been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ont., bringing the total number of players from that team charged to five. Lawyers...

36m ago

Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach
Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach

Global Affairs Canada announced Tuesday it is investigating a cyberattack and data breach that has forced it to limit remote access to its networks. The department said in a statement, which confirmed...

16m ago

Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted
Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said. Officers were called to...

13h ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. The update is...

13h ago

