Norway prepares for biggest storm in 30 years

By The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 6:08 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 6:12 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central Atlantic coast battened down on Wednesday as authorities warned that the country could see its most powerful storm in three decades and urged people to stay indoors.

Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit the region, as air traffic companies and ferry lines predicted disruptions. Police warned that gusts of 126 to 180 kilometers per hour (78 to 112 miles per hour) were expected.

Named “Ingunn” by Norwegian meteorologists, the storm was expected to land in central Norway around midday Wednesday before moving north Thursday.

The storm is expected to hit the same area as the 1992 New Year’s hurricane, one of the strongest storms in Norway’s history, the newspaper VG wrote.

Authorities issued a red warning, the highest level, for the area around the city of Trondheim, where strong winds were expected Wednesday. Another red warning also was issued for the Lofoten islands, up north along the coast in the Arctic.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre planned to return to Oslo Wednesday, the Norwegian news agency NTB wrote.

No flights were canceled as of Wednesday morning, but spokeswoman Catharina Solli of the domestic airline Wideroe said that they ”take it airport by airport as we go along,” NTB wrote.

Police asked people to avoid going outside if possible, and to watch for flying objects when doing so.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault
4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault

Four more members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team have now been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ont., bringing the total number of players from that team charged to five. Lawyers...

35m ago

Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach
Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach

Global Affairs Canada announced Tuesday it is investigating a cyberattack and data breach that has forced it to limit remote access to its networks. The department said in a statement, which confirmed...

15m ago

Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted
Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said. Officers were called to...

13h ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. The update is...

13h ago

Top Stories

4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault
4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault

Four more members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team have now been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ont., bringing the total number of players from that team charged to five. Lawyers...

35m ago

Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach
Global Affairs Canada investigating 'malicious' cyberattack and data breach

Global Affairs Canada announced Tuesday it is investigating a cyberattack and data breach that has forced it to limit remote access to its networks. The department said in a statement, which confirmed...

15m ago

Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted
Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said. Officers were called to...

13h ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. The update is...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

12h ago

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

14h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.
3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.
More Videos