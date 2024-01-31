Online news site The Messenger shuts down after less than a year

File In this photograph taken by AP Images for The Hollywood Reporter Jimmy Finkelstein is seen at The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People in Media event on Wednesday, April 11, 2012 in New York. The Messenger, an ambitious online news site founded by Finkelstein, abruptly shut down Wednesday after only eight months in operation. (Evan Agostini/AP Images for The Hollywood Reporter, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 9:38 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 10:12 pm.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Messenger, an ambitious online news site that billed itself as a nonpartisan digital outlet and spent some $50 million ratcheting up its business effort, abruptly shut down Wednesday after only eight months in operation.

Founder Jimmy Finkelstein sent an email to stunned employees announcing the immediate shutdown, with some 300 journalists and other workers being let go, according to the The New York Times, which first reported the news.

In his email, Finkelstein said he hadn’t shared the news with employees earlier because he had been trying desperately to raise enough funds to become profitable “literally until earlier today.”

“We exhausted every option available,” Finkelstein wrote, saying he was “personally devastated.”

The Messenger website carried only its name and an email address Wednesday night.

Finkelstein noted in his email that “economic headwinds have left many media companies fighting for survival.”

Indeed, The Messenger’s collapse follows large-scale layoffs by once-powerful and influential outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, which cut its newsroom staff by 20% last week, as well as Sports Illustrated and Business Insider. Planned cuts also have sparked walkouts by employees at other venues, including the New York Daily News and Forbes magazine.

The Messenger was launched last May and spent heavily — some would say excessively, given the current media climate — in hopes of becoming a media heavyweight.

The company hired experienced journalists from major organizations, including The Associated Press, entered into multimillion-dollar office leases in New York, Washington D.C. and Florida, and ambitiously aimed to draw enough web traffic to reach a monthly audience of 100 million readers.

At its best, the outlet garnered only a quarter of that figure. It never turned a profit, and it burned through its cash as its ad revenues slumped.

Critics said Finkelstein was relying on an outdated business model that relied on social media distribution and searches to attract eyeballs.

BuzzFeed News, a Pulitzer Prize-winning online news outlet, was a previous victim. CEO Jonah Peretti announced last April that the outlet was shutting down after failing to turn a profit, saying that he’d been slow to accept that “the big platforms wouldn’t provide the distribution or financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

1h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

34m ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

18m ago

TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Both Toronto school boards have rescheduled their Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 21-1 in favour Wednesday night...

20m ago

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

1h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

34m ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

18m ago

TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Both Toronto school boards have rescheduled their Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 21-1 in favour Wednesday night...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

4h ago

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.

10h ago

4:08
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores

Richard Southern asks Premier Doug Ford about the business case behind a deal to move some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks inside of Staples stores.

7h ago

1:58
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal

Premier Doug Ford defends his government's decision to provide $1.75 million worth of retrofits to American-owned Staples to host several ServiceOntario locations. CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses the Premier about the sole-source deal.

12h ago

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

12h ago

More Videos