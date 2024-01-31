Ottawa denies it told CBC to find 3.3 per cent budget cut, as executives have claimed

CBC President and Chief Executive Officer Catherine Tait waits to appear at the Heritage Committee, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 31, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 4:55 pm.

The federal Liberal government is denying that it told CBC/Radio-Canada to cut its budget by 3.3 per cent, as executives with the public broadcaster have insisted.

The Treasury Board, which oversees spending in the federal budget, says no such directive was given to the public broadcaster.

CBC/Radio-Canada didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, the public broadcaster announced it was cutting 800 jobs and $40 million from its production budget because of a $125-million projected shortfall for the coming fiscal year.

The public broadcaster’s head, Catherine Tait, and another CBC executive, Shaun Poulter, have said part of that shortfall is because it was “told” to budget a 3.3 per cent cut.

Both Treasury Board and the Canadian Heritage Department say it’s premature to talk about cuts to the public broadcaster because the federal budget is not finalized, nor are plans on how to find billions in savings across the public service.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

5h ago

Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war
Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war

Cineplex is removing the 2024 South Indian film Malaikottai Vaaliban following a series of drive-by shootings at various GTA and Toronto theatres on the day it premiered. On Tuesday, York Regional Police...

1h ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

1h ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is pledging a $362.4-million top-up to its interim housing assistance program for asylum seekers. Immigration Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Wednesday, citing what...

20m ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

5h ago

Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war
Cineplex pulls South Indian film after series of drive-by shootings at movie theatres linked to turf war

Cineplex is removing the 2024 South Indian film Malaikottai Vaaliban following a series of drive-by shootings at various GTA and Toronto theatres on the day it premiered. On Tuesday, York Regional Police...

1h ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

1h ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is pledging a $362.4-million top-up to its interim housing assistance program for asylum seekers. Immigration Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Wednesday, citing what...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

4:08
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores

Richard Southern asks Premier Doug Ford about the business case behind a deal to move some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks inside of Staples stores.

1h ago

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

6h ago

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

7h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

23h ago

2:58
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Advocates say the 2SLGBTQ+ community faces unique challenges when navigating the healthcare system for dementia care. Dilshad Burman with a new campaign that calls for tailored and inclusive healthcare.

More Videos