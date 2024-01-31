The Panama Canal is running dry, sending global shipping into chaos (again)

A cargo ship is guided through the Panama Canal, in Panama City, on Jan. 17, 2024
A cargo ship is guided through the Panama Canal, in Panama City, on Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 31, 2024 8:08 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it hasn’t been an easy few years for global shipping — to say the least. From the pandemic to multiple conflicts, to accidents and disasters, getting products from point A to point B has never been less reliable or more expensive. And now a prolonged drought has the Panama Canal operating at about half of its usual capacity.

Mie Højris Dahl is a freelance reporter who wrote about the Panama Canal for Foreign Policy. She says that as bad as the country’s water shortages have been, the situation will likely deteriorate even further in the coming months.

“Right now, the country is heading into dry season, so all through the spring this is only set to get worse,” says Dahl. 

What kind of price hikes or product shortages are at stake here? Is this temporary, or a new normal in the climate era? And if it is a new normal, what other shipping lanes might open as southern ones dry up?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

HAPPENING NOW

1h ago

Toronto Catholic school board reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse
Toronto Catholic school board reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse

One school board in Toronto has rescheduled its Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) so due to a solar eclipse in April, while another is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar...

updated

2m ago

Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan
Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan

The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in November, marking the first month of expansion in six months, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product...

breaking

33m ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

2h ago

Top Stories

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

HAPPENING NOW

1h ago

Toronto Catholic school board reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse
Toronto Catholic school board reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse

One school board in Toronto has rescheduled its Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) so due to a solar eclipse in April, while another is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar...

updated

2m ago

Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan
Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan

The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in November, marking the first month of expansion in six months, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product...

breaking

33m ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
TikTok trend ticks off doctors
TikTok trend ticks off doctors

Doctors are warning against a recent TikTok trend. Plus, Taylor Swift may be a bit bleary-eyed at the Super Bowl, and NASA considers some far-out missions. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad have the interesting stories chat.

14h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

15h ago

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos