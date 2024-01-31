Police seek 5 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least five individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night.

Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. five males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale Road and Dufferin Street.

Police said a gun was seen during the course of the robbery before the thieves fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police do not yet have any suspect descriptions nor have they said which store was targeted or what was stolen.

This is the second jewelry store robbery at the high-end mall in the last month and a half.

On Dec. 5, 2023, three suspects staged a smash-and-grab robbery at the Cartier store just before closing time. No employees or customers were injured in that incident.