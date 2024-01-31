Quebec minimum wage rises by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour starting May 1

Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 31, 2024 9:49 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 9:56 am.

Quebec’s minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1.

The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.

The department says the hike will affect just over 200,000 workers, including more than 111,000 women.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet says the government doesn’t want to raise the minimum wage too quickly because doing so could have a negative effect on employers, notably in restaurant and retail.

The government says the raise will keep the minimum wage to about half the average hourly pay for workers in Quebec, which is the province’s goal.

Boulet says the increase of three per cent is higher than the estimated inflation for the province’s 2024-25 fiscal year, which is 2.3 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

11m ago

TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote Wednesday
TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote Wednesday

One school board in Toronto has rescheduled its Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April, while another is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so...

updated

30m ago

Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan
Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan

The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in November, marking the first month of expansion in six months, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product...

1h ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

4h ago

Top Stories

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

11m ago

TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote Wednesday
TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote Wednesday

One school board in Toronto has rescheduled its Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April, while another is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so...

updated

30m ago

Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan
Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan

The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in November, marking the first month of expansion in six months, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product...

1h ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

1h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

16h ago

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

18h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos